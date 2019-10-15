Nassib racked up six tackles (six solo) and one sack in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Panthers.

Nassib was able to record his second sack of the season, and come up with his season-high output for tackles in the game. The 26-year-old has seemed to have a large role in the defense, as evidenced by his 85 percent of defensive snap total in the game, making him a fringe IDP candidate. He and the Buccaneers will enjoy their bye week for Week 7.