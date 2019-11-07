Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Chance to play Week 10
Nassib (groin), who missed practice Wednesday, has a chance to play against the Cardinals in Sunday's Week 10 tilt according to coach Bruce Arians, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Nassib exited the Week 9 overtime loss to the Seahawks after just seven snaps from scrimmage due to his groin injury. However, when asked Wednesday, coach Bruce Arians said Nassib "has a chance" to suit up against Arizona. Nassib's athletic presence would be a welcome addition in the front seven as Tampa looks to contain the highly mobile Kyler Murray and slow down a ground attack that projects to have at least David Johnson (ankle) back alongside Kenyan Drake.
