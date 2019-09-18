Play

Nassib (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Since he's able to still get on the practice field, this injury isn't too concerning for his chances to play Sunday versus the Giants. It's worth monitoring his practice status in case he suffers a setback since Nassib has IDP potential after registering 6.5 sacks last year, although is 29 tackles give him an unappealing floor.

