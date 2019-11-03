Nassib (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Nassib suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game late in the first quarter. As long as the Penn State product is sidelined, Anthony Nelson is in line to take on the depth outside linebacker snaps for the game.

