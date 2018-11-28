Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Extends sack streak
Nassib had two solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Nassib had only four tackles through the first five games of the season, but has now recorded a sack in five of his last six games. The 25-year-old played 73 percent of defensive snaps and now has 5.5 sacks on the season.
