Nassib recorded four tackles (two solo), a sack and a fumble recovery across 55 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Nassib was dealing with a minor calf injury earlier in the week but it clearly did not slow him down that much Sunday. He was able to record his first sack of the season and played in 85 percent of the defensive snaps.

