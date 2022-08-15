Nassib agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Nassib was released by the Raiders in March following back-to-back seasons as a rotational defensive end for the team. The 6-foot-7 edge defender enjoyed the most productive two-year span of his career during a previous stint with the Buccaneers from 2018 to 2019, totaling 12.5 sacks and 63 tackles over 29 games. Nassib should help provide additional depth to Tampa Bay's pass rushing corps this preseason after outside linebacker Cam Gill (foot) suffered a Lisfranc injury Saturday.