Nassib (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Nassib was essentially a game-time decision for Week 10's win over the Cardinals, so he has a good shot to suit up Sunday against the Saints. Any worries about the fourth-year linebacker's healthy would be doused if he can practice at full speed, so it's worth keeping an eye on his status for Thursday and Friday's practices.

