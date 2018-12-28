Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Listed as doubtful
Nassib (shoulder) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Nassib was a non-participant in practice all week, and appears to be trending towards sitting out versus the Falcons. Vinny Curry will slot into the starting lineup if Nassib is unable to go.
