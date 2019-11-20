Play

Nassib (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Nassib started last practice week as a limited participant but eventually downgraded to DNP and was ruled out. Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett manned the starting outside linebacker roles in his stead, and their Week 12 lineup will likely mimic that setup if Nassib can't go again.

