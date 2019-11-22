Play

Nassib is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Nassib was a full participant in Friday's practice. Coach Bruce Arians said the 26-year-old has "a good shot" to play Week 12, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site, in which case Nassib would draw his usual start in the team's linebacker corps.

