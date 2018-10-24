Nassib, starting in place of Vinny Curry (ankle), recorded two sacks and a pass defensed in the Week 7 overtime win over the Browns.

The timing for Nassib's first start in a Bucs uniform couldn't have been better, as he got the call against the team that just released him at final cuts after having spent the first two seasons career with them. Nassib's second takedown of Baker Mayfield, which came at the Tampa 45-yard line on third down with 4:58 remaining in overtime, was especially timely. With Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reporting Wednesday that Curry remains in a walking boot, Nassib could be in line for a second straight start against a Bengals team he knows well from his days in the AFC North.