Nassib finished the 2019 season with 34 tackles (24 solo), six sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 14 games.

Nassib pushed his career sack total with the Buccaneers to 12.5 with his 2019 tally, despite logging 42 or fewer defensive snaps in each of the last seven games of the season he suited up for. The four-year veteran set a career high in both total and solo tackles, serving as a dependable presence during his first season in Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme. With his rookie contract now fulfilled, Nassib is a candidate to return to Tampa on a new deal after putting together a solid body of work during his first pair of campaigns with the club.