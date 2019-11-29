Nassib is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Jacksonville due to an illness, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Nassib wasn't listed on the injury report until he was held out of Friday's practice, so his ailment looks to be a new development. In the event that Nassib weren't able to get healthy in time to suit up Week 13, Jason Pierre-Paul would stand to play an expanded role in Tampa Bay's linebacker rotation.