Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Ready to roll in Week 11
Nassib (elbow) is active and starting at defensive end for Vinny Curry (ankle) in Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Giants, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Nassib's availability is especially valued on a week when Curry is unavailable. The third-year end has been coming on in recent week, already having compiled a career-high four sacks. He should have plenty of opportunities for more against a Giants team that's been among the most pass-happy in the NFL this season.
