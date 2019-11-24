Nassib (groin) is active for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Nassib's return from a two-game absence gives the Buccaneers a deeper pass rushing rotation against pass-happy Matt Ryan and his potent group of receivers. Nassib has occasionally proven effective in penetrating into the backfield, collecting 22 tackles (15 solo) and three sacks through eight games.