Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Ready to roll Week 12
Nassib (groin) is active for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Nassib's return from a two-game absence gives the Buccaneers a deeper pass rushing rotation against pass-happy Matt Ryan and his potent group of receivers. Nassib has occasionally proven effective in penetrating into the backfield, collecting 22 tackles (15 solo) and three sacks through eight games.
