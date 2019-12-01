Play

Nassib (illness) is active for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Jaguars, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Nassib went on Friday's final injury report of the week due to his illness, but 48 hours later, he's apparently ready to roll in his usual capacity versus the Jaguars.

