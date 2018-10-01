Nassib totaled two tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

The rotational defensive end played a total of 15 snaps in the blowout defeat, serving as the Bucs' most effective pass rusher in the process. Nassib figures to continue logging part-time snaps behind starters Jason Pierre-Paul and Vinny Curry, but with only 5.5 career sacks over his first two seasons, he performances like Sunday's may be few and far between.