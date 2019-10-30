Nassib had four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

Nassib brought down Ryan Tannehill on 3rd-and-3 in the third quarter to force a punt. The 26-year-old has 22 tackles (15 solo), three sacks and a fumble recovery through seven games.

