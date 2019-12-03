Play

Nassib had three tackles (two solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

Nassib was considered questionable for Sunday's contest due to an illness, but he ultimately suited up and played 55 percent of defensive snaps. The 26-year-old has recorded a sack in four of his last five games, though he also sat out two games in that stretch due to a groin injury.

