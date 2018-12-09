Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Records sack in loss
Nassib had three tackles (three solo) and one sack in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Nassib was unable to record a fantasy relevant stat last week, but bounced back with a sack Sunday. The Penn State product now has 6.5 sacks on the season, and will face the Ravens in Week 15.
