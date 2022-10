Nassib recorded a sack and a pass defensed during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers in Week 6.

The veteran edge rusher tallied his second quarterback takedown in the last three games while logging a modest 13 snaps. Nassib has only reached the 20-snap threshold once over the first six games, and he figures to continue operating in a similar capacity unless injuries strike alongside the Buccaneers' defensive front.