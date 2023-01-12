Nassib (pectoral) was a full participant during Tampa Bay's practice Thursday.

Nassib popped up with a pectoral injury following the Week 14 loss to San Francisco, leaving him ruled out for the final four regular-season games. The 29-year-old was limited over the final two weeks of the regular season, and it appears he's ready to retake the field during Monday's wild-card game versus Dallas. Expect Nassib to continue playing an increased role in the Buccaneers' depleted corps of outside linebackers.

