Nassib (pectoral) was a full participant during Tampa Bay's practice Thursday.
Nassib popped up with a pectoral injury following the Week 14 loss to San Francisco, leaving him ruled out for the final four regular-season games. The 29-year-old was limited over the final two weeks of the regular season, and it appears he's ready to retake the field during Monday's wild-card game versus Dallas. Expect Nassib to continue playing an increased role in the Buccaneers' depleted corps of outside linebackers.
