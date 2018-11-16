Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Returns to practice Thursday
Nassib (elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Nassib had been absent altogether Wednesday, so the return is certainly an encouraging sign. The third-year pro has been effective as a rotational end since joining the Buccaneers earlier in the season after his release from the Browns, totaling a career-high four sacks. Nassib has seen elevated snap counts recently in the wake of Vinny Curry's ankle injury, although it's worth noting the latter returned to practice Thursday as well in limited fashion. Even if Curry is able to return to a starting role in Week 11 against the Giants, Nassib's own upgrade in participation bodes well for his chances of suiting up and seeing action in that contest as well.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Sets career high in sacks•
-
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Pair of sacks against ex-teammates•
-
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Starting against former squad•
-
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Records 1.5 sacks in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Signs with Bucs•
-
Carl Nassib: Time's up in Cleveland•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...