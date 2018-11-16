Nassib (elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Nassib had been absent altogether Wednesday, so the return is certainly an encouraging sign. The third-year pro has been effective as a rotational end since joining the Buccaneers earlier in the season after his release from the Browns, totaling a career-high four sacks. Nassib has seen elevated snap counts recently in the wake of Vinny Curry's ankle injury, although it's worth noting the latter returned to practice Thursday as well in limited fashion. Even if Curry is able to return to a starting role in Week 11 against the Giants, Nassib's own upgrade in participation bodes well for his chances of suiting up and seeing action in that contest as well.

