Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Sets career-high in sacks
Nassib recorded one sack during Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
He's never offered much in the tackle department, but Nassib has now set a new career-high in sacks with seven games to go. The Penn State product has a decent chance of finding his fifth in Week 11 against a weak Giants offensive line.
