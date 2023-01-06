Head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Nassib (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Despite the pair of limited showings Nassib partook in to open Week 18 prep, the 275-pounder is now in line to miss his fourth consecutive matchup this weekend as a result of a pectoral injury. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson should both handle heavy snap counts Sunday versus Atlanta given that three other Tampa Bay outside linebackers are currently on injured reserve.