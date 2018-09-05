Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Signs with Bucs
Nassib signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Nassib became a fan-favorite with the Browns thanks to his appearances on Hard Knocks this preseason, but the team ultimately decided to let the third-year pro walk. He now heads to Tampa Bay where he'll compete for a depth role on the defensive line.
