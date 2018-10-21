Nassib will start at defensive end in place of Vinny Curry (ankle) in Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Browns, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Nassib will thus draw his first start in a Tampa uniform versus the team that made him a third-round pick in 2016. The 25-year-old has made minimal impact with the Bucs up to this point, totaling four tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed in five games.