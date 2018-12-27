Buccaneers' Carl Nassib: Still not practicing
Nassib (shoulder) did not participate in the open portion of Thursday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Nassib sat out Wednesday's practice session, and he still appears to be nursing a shoulder injury sustained during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys. If Nassib is unable to suit up Week 17, expect Vinny Curry to slot into the starting lineup versus the Falcons.
