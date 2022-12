Nassib (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Nassib is now slated to miss his second consecutive matchup as a result of the pectoral injury he sustained back in Week 14 versus the 49ers. In his absence, both Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson are in line to handle an increased snap count this weekend in Arizona.