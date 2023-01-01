Nassib (pectoral) is among the Buccaneers' inactives for Sunday's contest against Carolina, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Nassib logged a trio of limited practices this week but was deemed doubtful heading into Sunday, and he will indeed miss his third straight contest. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka may again log 100 percent of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps as he has each of the past two weeks while Nassib has been out.
