Nassib (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Nassib will miss a second straight game due to a groin injury he sustained Week 9. With Anthony Nelson (hamstring) also unable to go Week 11, the Buccaneers could be forced to lean on Jason Pierre-Paul handling another hefty defensive workload.

