Nassib (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Nassib will thus close out his 2018 campaign in street clothes, but his play provided plenty of reason for optimism heading into the offseason. The third-year defensive end proved to be an effective pass rusher at times. logging a career-high six sacks across 15 games. With Nassib down Sunday, Vinny Curry and Noah Spence should see extended snaps as the opposite bookend to Jason Pierre-Paul on the defensive line.