Nassib (groin) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nassib exited the game late in the first quarter, and as evidenced by this news, the issue is serious enough to force him to miss more time. Fellow edge rusher Anthony Nelson (hamstring) also exited Sunday's game and won't return, leaving the linebacking corps incredibly thin for the remainder of the game.