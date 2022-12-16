Head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Nassib (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nassib is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign, after he failed to practice all week due to a pectoral injury. With both of fellow linebackers Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) and Genard Avery (abdomen) currently listed as questionable to play this weekend, along with Cam Gill (foot) and Shaquil Barrett (Achilles) presently on injured reserve, Anthony Nelson and K.J. Britt are candidates to handle more snaps Sunday versus Cincinnati.