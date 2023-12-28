Davis (concussion) didn't practice Thursday.

Davis departed from Sunday's win over the Jaguars due to a concussion, and he's been unable to practice on either of the first two days of Week 17 prep. That doesn't bode well for his ability to suit up Sunday against New Orleans, as he'll need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before he's eligible to play. If Davis is unable to do so in time for Sunday's contest, Christian Izien could see more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps.