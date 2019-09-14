Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Active defensively in Week 2 win
Davis logged seven tackles (all solo) and two passes defensed in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Davis came through with the third-highest tackle total of the night for the Buccaneers out of his cornerback spot, with he and position mate Vernon Hargreaves combining for an impressive 19 stops (18 solo) overall against Carolina. Davis is doing a good job in the press coverage that coordinator Todd Bowles' defensive scheme calls for, as the second-year corner has allowed just a 22.2 percent completion rate and 1.9 yards per attempt on the 18 passes he's faced while in primary coverage over the first two games of the season.
