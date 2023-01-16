Davis (shoulder) has been deemed active for Monday's wild-card contest versus Dallas.
Davis missed the final two weeks of the regular season while tending to a shoulder injury. However, he was a full participant throughout the week of practice heading into Monday's playoff game, so should continue to play every defensive snap while likely drawing the assignment against top Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb.
