Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Active in Week 11
Davis (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Davis will return to action after a two-game absence, with his presence especially valued against a Saints passing attack likely to be looking for redemption after an embarrassing Week 10 loss to the Falcons. The second-year cornerback's availability also prevents the Buccaneers from having to take the field without their two Week 1 starters at the position, considering Vernon Hargreaves was waived earlier in the week.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Draws questionable tag•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Watches practice from sidelines•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Missing another game•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Listed as DNP•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...