Davis (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Davis will return to action after a two-game absence, with his presence especially valued against a Saints passing attack likely to be looking for redemption after an embarrassing Week 10 loss to the Falcons. The second-year cornerback's availability also prevents the Buccaneers from having to take the field without their two Week 1 starters at the position, considering Vernon Hargreaves was waived earlier in the week.