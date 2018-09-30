Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Active in Week 4
Davis (groin) is active for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Bears, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Davis had just popped up on the injury report Friday, but he's apparently recovered sufficiently so as to suit up Sunday. The rookie will continue to line up opposite Brent Grimes at cornerback.
