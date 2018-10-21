Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Active in Week 7
Davis (back) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Browns.
The rookie's presence is especially welcome given the short-handed nature of the Buccaneers secondary overall. Davis will look to help contain Baker Mayfield and his pass-catching corps after seeing Matt Ryan carve up the defense for 355 yards and three touchdowns in Davis' absence last week.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Practices Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Not playing in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Limited participant Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....