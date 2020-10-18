Davis (abdomen) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Davis came into the game after logging NP/LP/LP throughout the week, so this is a positive sign for the team. Davis will be an important figure for the Buccaneers' offense as a starting corner, tasked with slowing down Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers in the passing game.
