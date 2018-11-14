Davis posted five tackles (three solo), including 1.5 for loss, in the Buccaneers' 16-3 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.

The rookie had another busy afternoon in both run support and as a pass defender, posting his second straight five-tackle effort in the process. Davis' 1.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage marked the first time he checked off that box in his short career. With a seemingly secure starting cornerback job, the 21-year-old should continue generating serviceable tackle numbers, while his aggressive style should eventually lead to an increase in the three defensed passes he's been credited with thus far, as well as some interceptions.