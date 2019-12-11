Davis totaled five tackles (all solo) and three passes defensed in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday.

The Buccaneers' secondary continues to face an inordinate number of pass attempts due to both its aggressive offense and how good the front seven has been at stopping the run, but Davis is more than holding his own when in primary coverage. The second-year corner is allowing just a 41.4 percent completion rate and 5.7 yards per attempt on passes thrown his way, and his trio of pass break-ups against Indianapolis pushed his season total in that category to 17. Davis is also doing a solid job for a corner on the tackling front, now having posted five or more stops in five games and 46 tackles overall (42 solo) on the campaign.