Davis (ankle) has been cleared for Saturday's matchup with the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Davis picked up an ankle injury at Thursday's practice and subsequently drew a questionable designation. However, it now appears he will take on his usual role at cornerback assuming he can avoid any setbacks.

