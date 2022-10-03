Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Davis (shoulder) is "okay" after suffering a stinger Sunday versus Kansas City, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

It's good news for Tampa Bay after Davis was forced to leave the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss versus the Chiefs early with the injury. He had played in all of Tampa's defensive snaps this season up until he dinged his shoulder, and that will likely be the case again versus Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Atlanta in Week 5.