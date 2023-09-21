Davis (toe) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
After he sat out Week 2 with a toe injury, Davis took a step in the right direction Thursday towards playing in Week 3. Further good news for him is that he still has two more opportunities to get in a full practice before Monday's game versus the Eagles.
