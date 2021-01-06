Davis (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Davis missed the final two regular-season games, and he's in danger of missing his first career playoff contest. The Buccaneers will actually take the field Wednesday, at which point we'll have a better grasp on his status. If Davis ends up sitting out again, both Jamel Dean and Ross Cockrell will benefit in their respective snap counts.
