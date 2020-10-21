Davis (abdomen) registered six tackles (five solo) and four defensed passes in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Davis continued what is turning out to be a Pro-Bowl-caliber campaign with Sunday's disruptive performance, which featured a season high in defensed passes. The third-year cornerback's propensity for getting his hands on the ball has him on pace to easily blow past the 19 pass breakups he was credited with across 14 games in 2019. Davis has now batted down multiple balls in three straight contests, and although he's allowing just a 43.9 percent completion rate in primary coverage, the Auburn product also boasts a solid 27 tackles (23 solo) through six games.