Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Busy day on tackle front
Davis totaled eight tackles (all solo), including two for loss, in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.
With Rams quarterback Jared Goff putting up an eye-popping 68 pass attempts, Davis was unsurprisingly busy. The Buccaneers ultimately gave up 517 passing yards in the wild win, but Los Angeles had no choice but go extremely pass-heavy with the Buccaneers scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter. With 22 tackles through four games, Davis is already more than halfway to his 2018 rookie-season total of 40, which he accumulated across 13 contests. It also bears noting that although he's still in search of his first career interception, Davis is allowing just a 36.8 completion percentage and 50.7 quarterback rating on throws where he's been the primary defender, underscoring how comfortable he is in the press-coverage approach coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme calls for.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Active defensively in Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Standing out early•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Could thrive in new scheme•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Won't return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Returning Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
How should you handle Melvin Gordon's return, and the impact it might have on Austin Ekeler?...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 news & notes: Hold John Ross?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 5.
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.