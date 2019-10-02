Davis totaled eight tackles (all solo), including two for loss, in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.

With Rams quarterback Jared Goff putting up an eye-popping 68 pass attempts, Davis was unsurprisingly busy. The Buccaneers ultimately gave up 517 passing yards in the wild win, but Los Angeles had no choice but go extremely pass-heavy with the Buccaneers scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter. With 22 tackles through four games, Davis is already more than halfway to his 2018 rookie-season total of 40, which he accumulated across 13 contests. It also bears noting that although he's still in search of his first career interception, Davis is allowing just a 36.8 completion percentage and 50.7 quarterback rating on throws where he's been the primary defender, underscoring how comfortable he is in the press-coverage approach coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme calls for.